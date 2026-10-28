'Ramayana' wins the India screen battle against 'Godzilla Minus Zero'
What's the story
This November was set to see a massive big-screen fight between Godzilla Minus Zero and Ramayana. While the two biggies are still locking horns elsewhere, the Ranbir Kapoor starrer will get a head start at least in the Indian theaters. Reportedly, the Japanese movie will come to the country two weeks after its initial release on November 6. This decision comes as Ramayana is expected to dominate most premium-large-format (PLF) screens, including IMAX.
Release strategy
'This move...will allow it to get maximum premium showcases'
A source close to the development told Variety India, "The most likely scenario is that Ramayana will release on its announced date (November 5), while Godzilla Minus Zero will arrive in theaters two weeks later."
"This move by the Japanese film will allow it to get maximum premium showcases across Indian cinemas."
The decision mirrors a similar strategy employed for Hollywood film Project Hail Mary, which was rescheduled to release two weeks after Dhurandhar: The Revenge.
Film overview
Everything to know about upcoming 'Godzilla' film
Godzilla Minus Zero is written and directed by Takashi Yamazaki, who also supervises the film's VFX.
The sequel to 2023's Godzilla Minus One stars Ryunosuke Kamiki, Minami Hamabe, Hidetaka Yoshioka, Yuki Yamada, Kuranosuke Sasaki, Sakura Ando, and Miou Tanaka.
New cast members include Min Tanaka, Masami Nagasawa, and Jun Kunimura.
Film details
Know everything about 'Ramayana'
Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, features Kapoor as Lord Ram and Yash as Ravana.
The film also stars Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravie Dubey, Sunny Deol, Lara Dutta, and Rakul Preet Singh in key roles.
It is set to release on November 5 in theaters. The second part of the mythological epic will be released in 2027.