'Ramayana' wins the India screen battle against 'Godzilla Minus Zero'

A source close to the development told Variety India, "The most likely scenario is that Ramayana will release on its announced date (November 5), while Godzilla Minus Zero will arrive in theaters two weeks later."

"This move by the Japanese film will allow it to get maximum premium showcases across Indian cinemas."

The decision mirrors a similar strategy employed for Hollywood film Project Hail Mary, which was rescheduled to release two weeks after Dhurandhar: The Revenge.