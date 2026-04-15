'Godzilla Minus Zero' v/s 'Ramayana': Clash of titans in IMAX

A major box office clash is on the cards this Diwali as the Japanese film Godzilla Minus Zero and the Indian movie Ramayana gear up for their worldwide release in November. The first trailer for Godzilla Minus Zero, directed by Takashi Yamazaki, was revealed at CinemaCon 2026. It is a sequel to the Oscar-winning 2023 film Godzilla Minus One.

Film details 'Godzilla Minus Zero' will continue post-war narrative Set in 1949, Godzilla Minus Zero will follow two years after Godzilla Minus One and will reportedly continue the post-war narrative. The film has already made history by becoming the first Japanese movie to receive the "Filmed for IMAX" certification. With all the buzz around it, Godzilla Minus Zero is now targeting premium IMAX screens and international audiences with simultaneous releases in Japan (November 3) and America (November 6).

Indian counterpart Both films eyeing IMAX screens Meanwhile, Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana, is also eyeing the same box office window. The film is set for a worldwide release on Diwali 2026 (which is on November 8). With both films targeting IMAX screens for their releases, they will be in direct competition with each other for premium formats.

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Budget difference 'Ramayana's budget far higher than 'Godzilla' The budget of Godzilla Minus Zero is significantly lower than that of Ramayana. The film's predecessor raked in over $116 million worldwide on a modest sub-$15 million budget. This time, the Toho-backed kaiju venture has a bigger budget, but nowhere close to the Namit Malhotra-backed franchise, which has a reported combined budget of around $500 million for its two-part saga. Given that Malhotra wants to fully utilize the US and other international markets, the Godzilla movie is a big competition.

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