Box office: Sivakarthikeyan's 'Parasakthi' earns less than ₹3 lakh
Entertainment
Parasakthi is a Tamil historical drama directed by Sudha Kongara and starring Sivakarthikeyan.
Released on January 10, 2026, the film kicked off with big expectations but has seen its box office momentum fade quickly, earning ₹84.65 crore worldwide in 21 days and just ₹3 lakh in Tamil Nadu on Day 21.
'Parasakthi' in numbers
The movie had a strong opening and did best in Tamil Nadu with ₹54 crore gross overall.
However, earnings dropped sharply after the first week, and Karnataka added only ₹4.25 crore to its total.
OTT details of the film
If you missed it in theaters or want to check it out at home, Parasakthi will start streaming on ZEE5 from February 6, 2026.
The digital release gives the film another shot at finding an audience beyond its underwhelming theatrical run.