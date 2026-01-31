Box office: Sivakarthikeyan's 'Parasakthi' earns less than ₹3 lakh

The movie had a strong opening and did best in Tamil Nadu with ₹54 crore gross overall. However, earnings dropped sharply after the first week, and Karnataka added only ₹4.25 crore to its total.

OTT details of the film

If you missed it in theaters or want to check it out at home, Parasakthi will start streaming on ZEE5 from February 6, 2026.

The digital release gives the film another shot at finding an audience beyond its underwhelming theatrical run.