Box office: 'Spa' minting money despite no major releases
Entertainment
Abrid Shine's new film Spa pulled in ₹23 lakh globally during its first four days—not a blockbuster start, but it's definitely turning heads online.
The movie stands out for tackling male desire and social taboos with a mix of humor and realism, which has caught the attention of viewers looking for something different.
'Spa' has been praised for its unique storyline
Even though Spa isn't breaking box office records, people are loving its unique take on adult fantasy and unspoken social issues.
As one reviewer put it, "Spa comes with a different story and a plot we have not seen before in Malayalam."
The film has been praised for its portrayal of these themes, making it both relatable and refreshingly honest.