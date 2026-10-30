Rajkummar Rao's 'Prahaar' finishes Week 2 at a disappointing ₹29cr
What's the story
The courtroom drama Prahaar - The Ujjwal Nikam Story, starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, has completed its second week in theaters. The film's worldwide gross collection stands at ₹28.61 crore, according to Sacnilk. However, this figure falls short of the estimated production budget of ₹60 crore, leaving a gap of ₹31.39 crore between earnings and costs.
Domestic earnings
'Prahaar' in numbers
On Thursday (October 29), the film earned a net of ₹28 lakh from 1,156 shows across India, taking its domestic net collection to ₹21.57 crore.
The film's India gross collection stands at ₹25.66 crore, while overseas markets have contributed a total gross of ₹2.95 crore, bringing the worldwide theatrical gross to ₹28.61 crore.
Earnings pattern
Second-week collection so far
The film's second week started with ₹60 lakh on Friday (October 23), improving over the weekend with Saturday earning ₹1.15 crore and Sunday bringing in ₹1.2 crore, the highest collection of the second week.
However, the movie saw a drop during weekdays, with Monday and Tuesday contributing ₹45 lakh each, Wednesday earning ₹29 lakh, and Thursday adding another ₹28 lakh to its total collection.
Opening week
First week's performance at box office
The film opened with ₹2.35 crore on October 16, rising to ₹3.15 crore on Saturday and ₹3.65 crore on Sunday. The opening weekend was its strongest period at the box office.
However, earnings dropped in the following days, finishing the first week with ₹17.15 crore in India net collections.
Film synopsis
Everything to know about 'Prahaar'
Prahaar - The Ujjwal Nikam Story also stars Lalit Prabhakar, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Sikandar Kher.
It explores public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam's role in major legal battles involving the 1993 Bombay bombings and the 2008 Mumbai attacks.
The film revisits some of India's most significant criminal trials through these landmark cases.