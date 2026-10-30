Rajkummar Rao's 'Prahaar' finishes Week 2 at a disappointing ₹29cr

On Thursday (October 29), the film earned a net of ₹28 lakh from 1,156 shows across India, taking its domestic net collection to ₹21.57 crore.

The film's India gross collection stands at ₹25.66 crore, while overseas markets have contributed a total gross of ₹2.95 crore, bringing the worldwide theatrical gross to ₹28.61 crore.