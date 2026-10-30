Vijay-Rashmika's 'Ranabaali' struggles; daily collection falls below ₹1cr
What's the story
The period action film Ranabaali, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, has reportedly earned ₹78.9cr worldwide in its first two weeks. However, the film's production budget is significantly higher than its current earnings. The movie collected ₹95L net in India on Thursday (October 29), taking its domestic net collection to ₹57.3cr so far. Its India gross stands at ₹66.55cr, with overseas markets contributing an additional ₹15L on Thursday alone!
Box office details
'Ranabaali' in numbers
Ranabaali started its second week with ₹2.1cr on Friday (October 23). The film's collections improved over the weekend, peaking at ₹2.9cr on Sunday.
However, it saw a decline during the weekdays, with earnings standing at ₹1.25cr on Monday and falling to ₹95L by Thursday (Day 14).
Its second-week collection has reached ₹12.1cr so far after earning ₹45.2cr in the first week.
Occupancy and earnings
Looking at the film's occupancy rate on Thursday (Day 14)
Ranabaali recorded an overall theater occupancy of 14.03% on Thursday (Day 14). Morning screenings saw a lower occupancy rate of 12.67%, while afternoon shows peaked at 14.75%.
The film's night shows recorded an occupancy rate of 13%. Despite these numbers, it still has a long way to go to recover its production cost.
According to Samayam Telugu, the film was made on an estimated budget between ₹120-150cr!
Film information
Estimated ₹42-60cr pre-release earnings for 'Ranabaali'
Despite its struggles at the box office, Ranabaali had already recovered an estimated ₹42-60cr before its theatrical release through non-theatrical deals including digital streaming and satellite rights.
The film also stars Arnold Vosloo.
It is inspired by India's colonial history during the 19th century and depicts resistance against British rule.