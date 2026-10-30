Vijay-Rashmika's 'Ranabaali' struggles; daily collection falls below ₹1cr

Ranabaali started its second week with ₹2.1cr on Friday (October 23). The film's collections improved over the weekend, peaking at ₹2.9cr on Sunday.

However, it saw a decline during the weekdays, with earnings standing at ₹1.25cr on Monday and falling to ₹95L by Thursday (Day 14).

Its second-week collection has reached ₹12.1cr so far after earning ₹45.2cr in the first week.