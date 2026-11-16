Johnny Depp's 'Ebenezer' tops US charts with $19M debut

The PG-13 film has also performed well internationally, raking in $23 million from 63 markets for a total global earnings of $42 million.

Despite the uncertain climate around Depp's return to Hollywood, Paramount is expected to make a healthy profit from Ebenezer.

The studio spent $38 million on the film's production and paid Depp $5 million, significantly less than his previous studio roles, but promised him performance-based bonuses, per Variety.