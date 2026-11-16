Johnny Depp's 'Ebenezer' tops US charts with $19M debut
What's the story
Johnny Depp has made a strong comeback to Hollywood with his latest film, Ebenezer. The movie, which is a reimagining of Charles Dickens's A Christmas Carol, opened at the top of the North American box office by earning an impressive $19 million from 3,535 theaters in its first weekend. This marks Depp's first major role in eight years since Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018).
Financial overview
Film's international earnings and production costs
The PG-13 film has also performed well internationally, raking in $23 million from 63 markets for a total global earnings of $42 million.
Despite the uncertain climate around Depp's return to Hollywood, Paramount is expected to make a healthy profit from Ebenezer.
The studio spent $38 million on the film's production and paid Depp $5 million, significantly less than his previous studio roles, but promised him performance-based bonuses, per Variety.
Audience insights
'Ebenezer's plot, critical reception, audience demographics
Directed by Ti West, known for the X horror trilogy, Ebenezer tells the story of a miserly businessman, Scrooge, who is visited by three ghosts on Christmas Eve.
Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics (53% on Rotten Tomatoes), audiences gave it an "A-" CinemaScore.
The film's audience was primarily older Caucasian women aged 30 and above, with 50% of ticket buyers citing Depp as their reason for watching.
Career prospects
Future prospects for Depp in Hollywood
Following Ebenezer's success, industry insiders believe that studios will be more open to working with Depp in the future.
His next project is Lionsgate's 2027 action thriller Day Drinker, co-starring Penelope Cruz.
Disney has also been considering another Pirates of the Caribbean film. Although Depp has expressed interest in returning as Captain Jack Sparrow, he emphasized that his only involvement would be to ensure a better ending for the franchise.