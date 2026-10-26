Rajkummar Rao's 'Prahaar' sees growth; total nears ₹30cr

The film's second-week earnings have reached ₹2.95cr, with a breakdown of ₹60L on Friday, October 23, and ₹1.15cr on Saturday.

Interestingly, its weekend numbers defeated the daily numbers of its competitor Nayyi Navelli.

Despite this improvement, Prahaar continues to earn less per day than during its opening week.

The film's collections in the coming days will determine if it can sustain this upward trend or face another slowdown at the box office.