Rajkummar Rao's 'Prahaar' sees growth; total nears ₹30cr
What's the story
The biographical legal drama Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story, featuring Rajkummar Rao, has seen a slight increase in its earnings during the second weekend. On Sunday (October 25), the film added ₹1.2cr to its India net total, marking a 4.3% improvement over Saturday's earnings. This brought the worldwide gross to ₹26.78cr, according to Sacnilk figures.
Earnings growth
'Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story' earned ₹3cr during 2nd week
The film's second-week earnings have reached ₹2.95cr, with a breakdown of ₹60L on Friday, October 23, and ₹1.15cr on Saturday.
Interestingly, its weekend numbers defeated the daily numbers of its competitor Nayyi Navelli.
Despite this improvement, Prahaar continues to earn less per day than during its opening week.
The film's collections in the coming days will determine if it can sustain this upward trend or face another slowdown at the box office.
Opening week
Here's how much the film collected during opening week
Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story was released on October 16, 2026, with an opening day collection of ₹2.35cr. Collections peaked at ₹3.65cr on Sunday during the opening week before experiencing fluctuations during the weekdays.
The first seven days ended with an India net total of ₹17.15cr, according to Sacnilk.
Occupancy details
Film recorded over 9 lakh footfalls since release
On its 10th day in theaters, the Hindi 2D screenings of Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story recorded an overall occupancy of 30.09%.
Evening shows had the highest occupancy at 37.08%, followed by afternoon screenings at 32.38%. The figures dipped to 27.38% for night shows and 11.92% during morning sessions, according to Sacnilk.
The film attracted a total footfall of 51,426 viewers on its 10th day in theaters, taking the cumulative footfall since release to over nine lakh (9,06,906).
Film details
Everything to know about 'Prahaar'
Directed by Avinash Arun, Prahaar is a 2026 Hindi-language biographical legal drama. Rao portrays public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam, who has been part of several high-profile criminal cases.
The film delves into his career and involvement in landmark trials like the one related to the 1993 Bombay blasts and Ajmal Kasab's trial after the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.
Lalit Prabhakar plays Kasab, while Wamiqa Gabbi is seen as Jyoti Nikam.