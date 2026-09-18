There's no stopping 'Hanuman Ansh'; total reaches ₹310cr
What's the story
The Hindi spiritual drama Hanuman Ansh, directed by Vishal Chaturvedi and starring Shobhinaw Satyaa and Vihaan Shedge, has seen a steady increase in its box office performance. On Thursday (September 17), the film's net collection in India rose by 4.2% from the previous day to ₹6.25cr, taking its total net collection to ₹243.38cr, reported Sacnilk. The movie was screened across 9,160 shows on its 42nd day.
Worldwide success
International and worldwide gross collections
The film also made a mark in the international market, raking in ₹1.5cr on its 42nd day.
This pushed its total overseas gross earnings to ₹21.75cr, bringing the worldwide gross collection to an impressive ₹309.15cr.
The film's consistent performance over six weeks is a testament to its popularity among audiences during this period.
Box office trajectory
Looking at film's collection in previous weeks
Hanuman Ansh had a slow start, earning ₹1.08cr in its first week and ₹0.4cr in the second week.
However, it picked up pace in the third and fourth weeks with collections of ₹10.4cr and ₹61cr, respectively.
The fifth week saw a massive jump to ₹90.25cr, while the sixth week has already contributed an additional ₹80.25cr to its total earnings so far!
Audience engagement
Overall occupancy rate on Thursday
On its 42nd day, the Hindi 2D version of Hanuman Ansh recorded an overall occupancy of 17.53%.
Morning shows had a lower occupancy rate of 7.92%, while afternoon shows saw a slight increase to 17.46%.
The evening and night shows recorded higher occupancies at 22.08% and 20.69%, respectively, indicating strong audience engagement throughout the day.
The film is based on the book Divine Detour: That Changed My Life.