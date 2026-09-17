'Hanuman Ansh' crosses ₹300cr globally in 41 days!
What's the story
The spiritual drama Hanuman Ansh, written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, has reportedly crossed the ₹300cr mark in worldwide gross collections. Despite a slow start, the film gained momentum through word-of-mouth promotion and achieved new milestones every day. The movie's domestic net collection has reached ₹237.13cr after 41 days of release, with gross earnings now amounting to ₹280cr.
International market decline
Overseas gross collection
The film also witnessed a slight dip in its overseas earnings. After earning ₹2cr on both Monday and Tuesday, the figure fell to ₹1.75cr on Wednesday, taking the overseas gross collection to ₹20.25cr.
This decline pushed the worldwide gross collection of Hanuman Ansh to ₹300.25cr, despite an overall occupancy rate of 28.65% on Tuesday dropping to 17.19% on Wednesday, as per Sacnilk's report.
Collection breakdown
Looking at the film in numbers
The film's box office performance has been impressive over the weeks. In its first week, it collected ₹1.08cr, followed by ₹0.4cr in the second week and ₹10.4cr in the third week.
The fourth and fifth weeks saw a significant jump with collections of ₹61cr and ₹90.25cr, respectively, according to Sacnilk's report.
Film synopsis
Everything to know about 'Hanuman Ansh'
Hanuman Ansh is a retelling of the life of Uttarakhand's revered saint Baba Neem Karoli, whose real name was Lakshman Narayan Sharma.
The film stars Shobhinaw Satyaa in the lead role alongside Vihaan Shedge, Chandan K Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil Rastogi, Gulshan Pandey, and Bhagvandas Patel.
The movie was made on a budget of ₹1.75cr.