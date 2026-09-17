'Hanuman Ansh' crosses ₹300cr globally in 41 days!

The film also witnessed a slight dip in its overseas earnings. After earning ₹2cr on both Monday and Tuesday, the figure fell to ₹1.75cr on Wednesday, taking the overseas gross collection to ₹20.25cr.

This decline pushed the worldwide gross collection of Hanuman Ansh to ₹300.25cr, despite an overall occupancy rate of 28.65% on Tuesday dropping to 17.19% on Wednesday, as per Sacnilk's report.