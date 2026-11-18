On its 13th day, the film was screened across 22,551 shows in India. The Hindi version contributed the most to the net collection with ₹20.75 crore from 17,867 shows.

Collections from four other languages added to its total earnings, too.

The film's overseas performance also remained strong with a gross collection of ₹12 crore on Day 13 alone, taking its cumulative international gross to ₹502 crore!