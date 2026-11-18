'Ramayana' is unstoppable; nears ₹1,500cr worldwide
What's the story
Ramayana: Part One, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, is on the verge of crossing the ₹1,500 crore mark globally. Despite a dip in collections on its second Tuesday (Day 13), the film raked in an estimated ₹28.35 crore net in India. This takes its total India net collection to ₹820.95 crore and India gross to ₹981.1 crore, per a report by Sacnilk.
Box office performance
'Ramayana' Hindi collected ₹21cr net in India on Day 13
On its 13th day, the film was screened across 22,551 shows in India. The Hindi version contributed the most to the net collection with ₹20.75 crore from 17,867 shows.
Collections from four other languages added to its total earnings, too.
The film's overseas performance also remained strong with a gross collection of ₹12 crore on Day 13 alone, taking its cumulative international gross to ₹502 crore!
Milestone achievement
Film set to join ₹1,500cr gross club
With its worldwide gross nearing ₹1,500 crore (currently at ₹1,483.1 crore), Ramayana is on the verge of joining an exclusive club.
Once it crosses this milestone, the film will become only the fifth Indian film to achieve this feat in record time.
It has already scored an estimated first-week collection of ₹564.6 crore net and around ₹675.05 crore gross!
Global reach
Film's international release expanded to 43 markets
The studio has expanded Ramayana's international release from 37 to 43 markets, with six new territories opening last weekend.
The film recorded record openings in Indonesia ($5,73,000 or ₹5.4 crore) and Cambodia ($2,86,000 or ₹2.7 crore), which were claimed to be the highest for an Indian film in those markets.
It also set a record opening in Mexico!
Critical acclaim
Now, 'Ramayana' ranks 3rd on IMDb's most popular movies chart
Adding to its box office success, Ramayana has also secured the third spot on IMDb's Most Popular Movies chart worldwide this week.
The Nitesh Tiwari directorial is reportedly the only Indian film in the global Top 10, sharing the list with several major Hollywood releases.
According to rankings, Ramayana is placed behind You Can See Everything and Ebenezer, while Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey occupies fourth position.