'Ramayana' dips; total gross crosses ₹1,570cr
What's the story
The epic drama Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, is continuing its strong run at the box office. The film raked in ₹16.3cr on Friday (Day 16), taking its total India net collection to ₹880.05cr, according to Sacnilk. The domestic gross collection has now reached an impressive ₹1,051.6cr.
Earnings breakdown
Breakdown of Friday's earnings by language
The Hindi version of Ramayana: Rise of a Legend was the biggest contributor to the film's earnings on Friday, raking in ₹12cr from 13,322 shows.
The Malayalam version added ₹1.75cr, while the Tamil and Kannada versions contributed ₹1.1cr and ₹1cr, respectively.
The Telugu version earned ₹45L from its theatrical run.
Global success
International collection and worldwide gross earnings
The film also performed well in international markets, collecting ₹8cr on Friday alone. This takes its total overseas gross collection to ₹523cr.
Combined with its domestic earnings, the worldwide gross has now crossed an impressive ₹1,574.6cr.
The film's India gross collection accounts for 66.8% of its global business, while international markets contribute 33.2%.
Box office journey
Looking at the film in numbers
In its first week, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend raked in ₹564.6cr net in India with a domestic gross of ₹675.05cr. The second week added another ₹299.15cr net and ₹357.1cr gross to the total earnings.
In its third week so far, the film has collected ₹16.3cr net and ₹19.45cr gross, with a total of 3,64,736 shows recorded across the reported period alone!
Ticket sales
Ticket sales of 'Ramayana: Rise of a Legend' so far
The film sold an estimated 7,56,652 tickets on Friday. Its cumulative ticket sales have now reached a staggering 3,56,51,737! This indicates continued audience interest during its third week in cinemas.
The Hindi version leads the cumulative India net collections with ₹669.5cr, accounting for 76.1% of the total earnings from all versions combined.
Film details
Everything to know about the film
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend features an ensemble cast including Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Ravie Dubey, Lara Dutta, Arun Govil, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, and Vivek Oberoi.
The film is based on the ancient Indian epic Ramayana and has been well-received by audiences for its grand scale and performances.