As expected, the Hindi version of Ramayana contributed the most to its earnings with ₹23.75 crore from 17,742 screenings.

The Malayalam version followed with ₹2.85 crore from 1,061 shows, while Kannada brought in ₹2 crore from 892 shows.

Tamil and Telugu versions collected ₹1.9 crore and ₹1.5 crore, respectively, despite being screened across more than a thousand shows each.