Ranbir's 'Ramayana' dips; collects ₹950cr in India
What's the story
The mythological epic Ramayana, featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana, is continuing its strong run at the box office. On its second Monday (Day 12), the film collected ₹32 crore net in India across 22,365 shows. Despite a 57.3% drop from Day 11 earnings, the overall performance remains impressive with a total collection of ₹792.6 crore net and ₹947.25 crore gross in India.
Language-wise earnings
Hindi version dominates, but other language screenings also performed well
As expected, the Hindi version of Ramayana contributed the most to its earnings with ₹23.75 crore from 17,742 screenings.
The Malayalam version followed with ₹2.85 crore from 1,061 shows, while Kannada brought in ₹2 crore from 892 shows.
Tamil and Telugu versions collected ₹1.9 crore and ₹1.5 crore, respectively, despite being screened across more than a thousand shows each.
Film details
Meet the team behind 'Ramayana'
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Shridhar Raghavan, Ramayana: Part 1 is produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash.
The film features a star-studded cast including Ravie Dubey, Addinath Kothare, Lara Dutta, Vivek Oberoi, Rakul Preet Singh, Indira Krishnan, and Arun Govil, among others.
It is based on multiple versions of the epic, including the Valmiki Ramayana.
Globally, it has earned over ₹1,437 crore.
Festival screening
'Ramayana' selected as opening film of BRICS section at IFFI
The film has been selected as the opening film of the BRICS section at the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa on Friday.
The Press Information Bureau (PIB) said that this year's BRICS section will showcase films from all 11 member nations and partner countries.
The initiative aims to expose Indian audiences to global cinema, showcasing diverse styles and storytelling traditions.