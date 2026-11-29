'Gunmaaster G9' grows, crosses ₹10cr worldwide after 2 days
What's the story
The romantic action thriller Gunmaaster G9, starring Emraan Hashmi and Genelia Deshmukh, has seen a rise in its box office collections on Saturday. The film earned ₹4.35cr in India net collections on its second day, marking a 19.2% increase from the opening day's earnings of ₹3.65cr. The total domestic net collection now stands at ₹8cr with a worldwide gross of ₹10.3cr, reported Sacnilk.
Box office performance
Looking at the film in numbers
On Saturday, Gunmaaster G9 collected ₹4.35cr in India net earnings through 7,591 shows.
The domestic gross for the day was ₹5.2cr, taking the cumulative India gross to ₹9.5cr.
The film's average collection per show on Saturday was ₹5,730, with 15,331 screenings over its opening two days.
Its Hindi 2D version saw an overall occupancy of 17.58% on Saturday, with night shows witnessing the highest turnout at 28.23%.
Film synopsis
This is what happens in 'Gunmaaster G9'
Directed by Aditya Datt, Gunmaaster G9 tells the story of a milk-selling businessman whose past life was filled with violence.
Though he has tried to leave that life behind, circumstances force him back into it.
He must confront a dangerous criminal network while trying to protect his loved ones, rediscovering his violent side in the process.
The film also stars Aparshakti Khurana and Avneet Kaur.