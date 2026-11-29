On Saturday, Gunmaaster G9 collected ₹4.35cr in India net earnings through 7,591 shows.

The domestic gross for the day was ₹5.2cr, taking the cumulative India gross to ₹9.5cr.

The film's average collection per show on Saturday was ₹5,730, with 15,331 screenings over its opening two days.

Its Hindi 2D version saw an overall occupancy of 17.58% on Saturday, with night shows witnessing the highest turnout at 28.23%.