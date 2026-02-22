Box office: Taapsee Pannu's 'Assi' earns ₹2.60 crore in 2 days
Taapsee Pannu's latest film, Assi, is off to a promising run, earning ₹2.60 crore in just two days.
Directed by Anubhav Sinha, this courtroom drama follows Pannu as a lawyer fighting for justice for a rape survivor (played by Kani Kusruti), taking on police and legal hurdles.
The cast also features Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Pathak, Manoj Pahwa, and Kumud Mishra.
Looking at film in numbers
Assi collected ₹1 crore on Friday and jumped 60% to ₹1.60 crore on Saturday.
Hindi 2D occupancy climbed from 5% in the morning to nearly 18% by night shows.
If this momentum holds, the film could hit around ₹4 crore by the end of its opening weekend.
Film's intent, performances, and more
While Assi's Saturday numbers trail behind Taapsee's last release Khel Khel Mein (₹2.05 crore on day two), it faces no major competition until March 19—giving it room to grow at the box office.
Early reviews call its intent "sincere," with a focus on survivor discomfort over courtroom theatrics.
If you're into thought-provoking dramas with solid performances, this one might be worth checking out.