Box office: Taapsee Pannu's 'Assi' earns ₹2.60 crore in 2 days

Assi collected ₹1 crore on Friday and jumped 60% to ₹1.60 crore on Saturday. Hindi 2D occupancy climbed from 5% in the morning to nearly 18% by night shows. If this momentum holds, the film could hit around ₹4 crore by the end of its opening weekend.

Film's intent, performances, and more

While Assi's Saturday numbers trail behind Taapsee's last release Khel Khel Mein (₹2.05 crore on day two), it faces no major competition until March 19—giving it room to grow at the box office.

Early reviews call its intent "sincere," with a focus on survivor discomfort over courtroom theatrics.

If you're into thought-provoking dramas with solid performances, this one might be worth checking out.