Box office: 'Tere Naam' re-release earns ₹65-75 lakh

The re-release earned between ₹20 lakh and ₹25 lakh on Day 1, another ₹25 lakh on Day 2, and around ₹25-27 lakh on Day 3—adding up to roughly ₹65-75 lakh in just three days. For some perspective, the original run in 2003 netted around ₹14.5-15.1 crore in India against a budget of ₹10 crore.

'Tere Naam' needs another ₹5.5 crore to be "hit"

To be declared a "hit," this re-release needs another ₹5.5 crore at the box office.

With no major competition until Eid (when Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge and Toxic arrive), Tere Naam could keep going strong—especially since other recent re-releases like Sanam Teri Kasam have done surprisingly well.

If you're up for some classic Bollywood nostalgia or missed it the first time around, this might be your chance!