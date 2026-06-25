Shahid-Kriti-Rashmika's 'Cocktail 2' crosses ₹100cr in just 6 days!
What's the story
The romantic comedy Cocktail 2, featuring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, has been performing steadily at the box office despite mixed reviews. On its sixth day of release, it raked in ₹5 crore net in India, per Sacnilk. The film's total India gross collections now stand at ₹78.76 crore and total India net at ₹66 crore so far. With ₹24 crore overseas haul, the global collections have breached the ₹100 crore mark, standing at ₹102.76 crore.
Box office performance
'Cocktail 2' outearns these Hindi films
Cocktail 2 has already surpassed the lifetime collections of several recent films. It has outdone Deva (2025), which collected a net of ₹34.37 crore, Ayushmann Khurrana's Pati Patni Aur Woh Do (₹51.35 crore), and Siddharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's Param Sundari (₹53.07 crore). However, it is yet to reach the lifetime collection of the first Cocktail, which stands at ₹71 crore.
Film details
This is what happens in the film
Cocktail 2, released on June 19, is a standalone sequel to the 2012 hit Cocktail. The film marks Homi Adajania's return as director and features Kapoor and Mandanna as college sweethearts who love each other but aren't sold on marriage. Their holiday in Sicily takes an unexpected turn when they meet Ally (Sanon), Diya's friend, who convinces them to join her instead of sticking to their original itinerary.