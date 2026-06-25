Shahid-Kriti-Rashmika's 'Cocktail 2' crosses ₹100cr in just 6 days!

Film details

This is what happens in the film

Cocktail 2, released on June 19, is a standalone sequel to the 2012 hit Cocktail. The film marks Homi Adajania's return as director and features Kapoor and Mandanna as college sweethearts who love each other but aren't sold on marriage. Their holiday in Sicily takes an unexpected turn when they meet Ally (Sanon), Diya's friend, who convinces them to join her instead of sticking to their original itinerary.