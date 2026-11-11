Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 3' completes 40 days; earns ₹588cr worldwide

The film's first week was its most profitable, contributing the highest share to its domestic earnings. It raked in ₹245.5cr net during this period, with the India gross hitting ₹294.6cr.

The second week added another ₹87.5cr net but saw a huge drop from its opening-week performance.

Collections continued to decline in the third and fourth weeks before stabilizing at ₹6.25cr net during the fifth week and ₹62L net during the latest five-day tracking period (November 6-10).