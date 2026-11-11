Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 3' completes 40 days; earns ₹588cr worldwide
What's the story
Ajay Devgn's latest film, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion, is still going strong at the box office even after 40 days of release. The movie has reportedly earned a worldwide gross of ₹588.05cr and an India net collection of ₹379.87cr so far. Despite a steady decline in daily earnings, it has maintained its blockbuster status since release.
Box office journey
Breakup of film's domestic net earnings
The film's first week was its most profitable, contributing the highest share to its domestic earnings. It raked in ₹245.5cr net during this period, with the India gross hitting ₹294.6cr.
The second week added another ₹87.5cr net but saw a huge drop from its opening-week performance.
Collections continued to decline in the third and fourth weeks before stabilizing at ₹6.25cr net during the fifth week and ₹62L net during the latest five-day tracking period (November 6-10).
Global earnings
Overseas and domestic gross collections
The film has also seen a substantial contribution from international markets, with its overseas gross reaching ₹133.2cr. This accounts for 22.7% of the worldwide earnings.
The domestic market continues to dominate the revenue share, contributing 77.3% with a gross collection of ₹454.85cr.
The combined performance of both domestic and international markets has pushed the worldwide gross to ₹588.05cr so far!
Cast details
More about 'Drishyam 3'
Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion stars Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar.
Tabu reprises her role as Meera Deshmukh, with Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, and Mrunal Jadhav also in the cast.
The film also features Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, and Jaideep Ahlawat.