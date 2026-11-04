Why everyone is talking about Spanish film 'La Bola Negra'

Lorca was executed at 38 by militia in 1936, just weeks before the Spanish Civil War broke.

The Netflix film follows Carlos (Milo Queifes) getting rejected from a club in 1932 over rumors of him being homosexual.

We have Sebastián (Guitarricadelafuente), a man forced to join the nationalist army during the civil war, who meets an enigmatic political prisoner Rafael (Miguel Bernardeau).

And there's Alberto (Carlos González) in 2017, who's been given an unfinished Lorca play by his late grandfather.