Why everyone is talking about Spanish film 'La Bola Negra'
What's the story
La Bola Negra, a film by Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi, has become the third highest-grossing Spanish film of all time at the domestic box office. The movie has earned an estimated €36.7 million ($41 million) as of November 1, behind only Spanish Affair ($61.8 million) and The Impossible ($47.3 million). The domestic success of La Bola Negra has also made it important worldwide.
Box office success
'La Bola Negra' becomes Spain's biggest homegrown hit of 2026
Distributed by Elastica Films, La Bola Negra, the Federico García Lorca-inspired drama starring Penélope Cruz and Glenn Close, has sold approximately 5.5 million tickets. This makes it Spain's biggest homegrown hit of 2026.
The film's success comes as the Spanish theatrical market experiences a sharp recovery, with box office revenue surging 40% year-on-year in the first 41 weeks of 2026 to €489.4 million ($544.8 million).
Source
'La Bola Negra' premise and source material
La Bola Negra began its theatrical journey after a triumphant film festival tour.
It won accolades at the Cannes Film Festival and the Toronto International Film Festival.
The queer period drama spans nearly a century of Spanish history and focuses on three gay men at different points in time bound by fate. The director duo constructed their screenplay on four pages of an unfinished play by Lorca, and paired it with Alberto Conejero's acclaimed 2013 drama La piedra oscura.
About
Film's plot and main characters
Lorca was executed at 38 by militia in 1936, just weeks before the Spanish Civil War broke.
The Netflix film follows Carlos (Milo Queifes) getting rejected from a club in 1932 over rumors of him being homosexual.
We have Sebastián (Guitarricadelafuente), a man forced to join the nationalist army during the civil war, who meets an enigmatic political prisoner Rafael (Miguel Bernardeau).
And there's Alberto (Carlos González) in 2017, who's been given an unfinished Lorca play by his late grandfather.
Film's impact
OTT premiere date
This multi-era 155-minute epic has managed to bring in a lot of young people to the theaters, per experts.
There is a juxtaposition of intimate confessions and national grief that has become relatable to viewers worldwide.
It opened in New York and Los Angeles on October 16 in its limited theatrical run, and will drop on Netflix worldwide on December 2.