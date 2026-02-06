Box office: 'Valathu Vashathe Kallan' struggles to hold audience

The movie started strong with ₹1.1 crore on day one (Joseph's third-best post-pandemic), but earnings dropped fast—₹48 lakh on day four (a 58% dip from day three), then down to just ₹26 lakh by day seven. So far, it's made ₹4.81 crore in India and ₹5.37 crore worldwide, with recent occupancy rates hitting only 8.6%.

Should you watch it?

If you're into serious crime stories and want to see Biju Menon and Joju George in action, this might be worth checking out—even if it hasn't set the box office on fire.

The story digs into grief and justice, so expect an intense ride rather than flashy entertainment.