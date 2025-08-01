Box office: Vijay Sethupathi-Nithya Menen's 'Thalaivan Thalaivii' crosses ₹50cr
"Thalaivan Thalaivii," a Tamil film starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen, has pulled in an impressive ₹50 crore worldwide within its first week since releasing on July 25.
The movie dives into the ups and downs of married life for Agasaveeran and Perarasi, and this big milestone was proudly shared by Sathya Jyothi Films.
Cast and crew of 'Thalaivan Thalaivii'
Along with Sethupathi and Menen, you'll spot Yogi Babu, Chemban Vinod Jose, and Kaali Venkat in the mix.
This is Sethupathi's 52nd film—a cool stat for fans.
Behind the scenes are cinematographer M Sukumar, music director Santhosh Narayanan, and editor Pradeep E Ragav. Plus, Prime Video has already picked up the post-theatrical rights.
Fun fact: this film also marks a reunion for Sethupathi and Menen after their work together in "19(1)(a)."