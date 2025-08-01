Box office: Vijay Sethupathi-Nithya Menen's 'Thalaivan Thalaivii' crosses ₹50cr

Cast and crew of 'Thalaivan Thalaivii'

Along with Sethupathi and Menen, you'll spot Yogi Babu, Chemban Vinod Jose, and Kaali Venkat in the mix.

This is Sethupathi's 52nd film—a cool stat for fans.

Behind the scenes are cinematographer M Sukumar, music director Santhosh Narayanan, and editor Pradeep E Ragav. Plus, Prime Video has already picked up the post-theatrical rights.

Fun fact: this film also marks a reunion for Sethupathi and Menen after their work together in "19(1)(a)."