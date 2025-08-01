'Dangal' almost starred Aanchal Munjal: What she said Entertainment Aug 01, 2025

Aanchal Munjal recently revealed she was nearly chosen to play Babita in the hit film Dangal but had to say no because of a scheduling clash.

Looking back, she admitted she regrets missing out, but also shared how happy she is for Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh, saying she "loved what Sania and Fatima pulled off" and made the film amazing.