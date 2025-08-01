Next Article
'Dangal' almost starred Aanchal Munjal: What she said
Aanchal Munjal recently revealed she was nearly chosen to play Babita in the hit film Dangal but had to say no because of a scheduling clash.
Looking back, she admitted she regrets missing out, but also shared how happy she is for Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh, saying she "loved what Sania and Fatima pulled off" and made the film amazing.
Aanchal's career update
Even though Dangal didn't work out, Aanchal's career hasn't slowed down. She appeared in Pushpa 2 in 2024—even if her lines were cut, she feels it gave her more visibility.
Right now, she's exploring new ground with Pocket FM's mini-series Gambler and is excited about trying out vertical serials for the first time.
