Box office: 'War 2' ends with ₹80cr loss for YRF
War 2, the much-awaited action sequel from director Ayan Mukerji, brought together Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR, and Kiara Advani for another chapter in the YRF Spy Universe.
Despite all the buzz and being a follow-up to 2019's War, it struggled to keep up with Rajinikanth's Coolie and got mixed reactions before landing on Netflix on October 9.
'War 2' in numbers
The film made ₹244.29 crore net in India (₹184.99 crore from Hindi alone), with a total gross of ₹287.9 crore including GST.
Overseas earnings added ₹77 crore, taking its worldwide haul to ₹364.9 crore in just 25 days—but that was against a hefty budget of ₹325 crore.
After a strong first week (₹204.25 crore net), collections dropped sharply.
Why did we say so?
Not quite—while it's still the third-biggest Bollywood hit of 2025 so far, War 2 fell short of its sky-high expectations and ended early after daily earnings dipped below ₹25 lakh.
In the end, Yash Raj Films was left with an estimated loss of about ₹80 crore as only around 75% of its investment came back from theaters worldwide.