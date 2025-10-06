Box office: 'War 2' ends with ₹80cr loss for YRF

The film made ₹244.29 crore net in India (₹184.99 crore from Hindi alone), with a total gross of ₹287.9 crore including GST. Overseas earnings added ₹77 crore, taking its worldwide haul to ₹364.9 crore in just 25 days—but that was against a hefty budget of ₹325 crore. After a strong first week (₹204.25 crore net), collections dropped sharply.

Why did we say so?

Not quite—while it's still the third-biggest Bollywood hit of 2025 so far, War 2 fell short of its sky-high expectations and ended early after daily earnings dipped below ₹25 lakh.

In the end, Yash Raj Films was left with an estimated loss of about ₹80 crore as only around 75% of its investment came back from theaters worldwide.