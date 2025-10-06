Next Article
SS Rajamouli's 'Made in India' biopic put on hold
Entertainment
SS Rajamouli's much-awaited biopic "Made in India," based on cinema pioneer Dadasaheb Phalke, has hit pause.
Jr NTR was the original choice for the lead, but his schedule didn't work out.
Prabhas was next in line, but with "Spirit" and "Kalki 2898 AD Part 2" lined up through early 2026, he's also unavailable right now.
Phalke family's displeasure adds to the delay
To complicate things further, Dadasaheb Phalke's grandson has voiced disappointment about not being consulted on the film.
With both casting and family concerns unresolved, "Made in India" will stay on hold until a star is free and everyone's on board.