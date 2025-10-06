SS Rajamouli's 'Made in India' biopic put on hold Entertainment Oct 06, 2025

SS Rajamouli's much-awaited biopic "Made in India," based on cinema pioneer Dadasaheb Phalke, has hit pause.

Jr NTR was the original choice for the lead, but his schedule didn't work out.

Prabhas was next in line, but with "Spirit" and "Kalki 2898 AD Part 2" lined up through early 2026, he's also unavailable right now.