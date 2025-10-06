'Saiyaara' actor Aneet Padda applied for 70 auditions before debut

Fake auditions, 'horrible biodata': Aneet on struggle

Getting here wasn't easy. Aneet dealt with fake auditions and sent out nearly 70 applications—most with "horrible biodata and Snapchat filter photos"—through sketchy online sites.

Once she realized legit roles came through agencies, things changed: she landed parts in "Salaam Venky" and "Big Girls Don't Cry," before scoring her lead role in "Saiyaara," which released this July and became a major box office hit, earning over ₹579 crore worldwide.