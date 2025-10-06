Next Article
'Saiyaara' actor Aneet Padda applied for 70 auditions before debut
Aneet Padda, who began her acting journey at 17, is making waves after starring in Mohit Suri's "Saiyaara."
She first caught the acting bug during a school play, even though her family wasn't sure about her dream—her dad, who had once harbored acting ambitions himself.
Fake auditions, 'horrible biodata': Aneet on struggle
Getting here wasn't easy. Aneet dealt with fake auditions and sent out nearly 70 applications—most with "horrible biodata and Snapchat filter photos"—through sketchy online sites.
Once she realized legit roles came through agencies, things changed: she landed parts in "Salaam Venky" and "Big Girls Don't Cry," before scoring her lead role in "Saiyaara," which released this July and became a major box office hit, earning over ₹579 crore worldwide.