BJP minister's call to arrest dancer Gautami Patil goes viral

BJP minister Chandrakant Patil is facing heat after he called Pune's Deputy Commissioner of Police, asking why dancer Gautami Patil had not been arrested after her car was involved in an accident on September 30 that left an autorickshaw driver seriously injured—even though Gautami wasn't actually in the car at the time. Patil asked why she hadn't been arrested yet.

Opposition leaders quick to slam Patil The call, recorded and shared widely online, drew sharp criticism from opposition leaders.

NCP MLA Rohit Pawar questioned why Patil stepped in here but not for bigger cases, while Shiv Sena's Ravindra Dhangekar said he should focus on tackling local crime instead of making viral calls.

But was Gautami actually at fault? Pune police have confirmed that Gautami wasn't behind the wheel during the accident.

The actual driver is being investigated and has taken an alcohol test; cops are also checking CCTV footage.

This puts a spotlight on whether Patil had all the facts before pushing for action.

Patil says he got involved because... Patil says he got involved because the injured driver's family approached him for help, seeking justice.

He explained that the family came to him and sought his help.

But critics argue this could be political pressure influencing police work.