Box office: 'With Love' is a super-hit, but why?

The film has already turned in a profit

The movie opened at ₹2 crore and picked up steam to reach ₹3.75 crore by Day 3, later reaching ₹3.50 crore on Day 9 before seeing a gentle drop.

By Day 12, With Love had delivered an impressive 444% return on investment—translating to profits of nearly ₹18 crore.

While it's now called a super-hit, it still needs another ₹10+ crore to top 2025's most profitable Tamil film.