Box office: 'With Love' is a super-hit, but why?
With Love, a feel-good Tamil rom-com directed by first-timer Madhan and produced by Soundarya Rajinikanth, has quietly become a box office surprise.
Starring Anaswara Rajan, Abishan Jeevinth, and Harish Kumar, the film hit screens on February 6, 2026 with just a ₹4 crore budget—and has already pulled in ₹25.5 crore across India.
The film has already turned in a profit
The movie opened at ₹2 crore and picked up steam to reach ₹3.75 crore by Day 3, later reaching ₹3.50 crore on Day 9 before seeing a gentle drop.
By Day 12, With Love had delivered an impressive 444% return on investment—translating to profits of nearly ₹18 crore.
While it's now called a super-hit, it still needs another ₹10+ crore to top 2025's most profitable Tamil film.
Why you should watch the film
If you're into light-hearted romances with fresh faces and want to support new talent behind the camera, With Love could be worth your time—especially since it's proving that small-budget films can still win big with audiences.