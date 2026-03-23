Box office: Women-led 'Thaai Kizhavi' nears ₹80 crore mark
Thaai Kizhavi, a women-led rural comedy-drama from Tamil cinema, has become a surprise box office hit.
Directed by Sivakumar Murugesan and starring Radhika Sarathkumar, the film released on February 27, 2026 and quickly won hearts with its fresh story and strong word-of-mouth buzz.
The cast also features Singam Puli, Aruldoss, Bala Saravanan, Munishkanth, Ilavarasu, George Maryan, and Muthukumar.
Looking at its box office journey
Made for just ₹9 crore, Thaai Kizhavi earned back over twice its budget by the end of its first week (India net: ₹23.25 crore).
As of day 23, it's raked in ₹77.05 crore worldwide (India gross: ₹66.7 crore; Overseas gross: ₹10.35 crore), now just ₹7.7 crore away from breaking Parasakthi's record (₹84.75 crore).
The film even saw a big jump in daily earnings recently: India net collections shot up 125% between days 22 and 23.
Where to watch it once it's out of theaters?
If you missed it in theaters or want to rewatch with friends at home: Vijay TV has the satellite rights, and Jio Hotstar is expected to stream Thaai Kizhavi in at least five languages by the end of March 2026.
Music is by Nivas K Prasanna, so expect some catchy tracks too!