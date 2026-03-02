'Boyfriend on Demand': K-drama starring BLACKPINK's Jisoo drops this week
Entertainment
Jisoo from BLACKPINK stars as the lead in "Boyfriend on Demand," dropping March 6, 2026, on Netflix.
She plays Seo Mi-rae, a webtoon producer who turns to a virtual dating app for made-to-order boyfriends after some rough breakups.
The show is directed by Kim Jung-sik and written by Namgung Do-young.
Where to watch 'Boyfriend on Demand'
The series streams exclusively on Netflix worldwide, including India.
Alongside Jisoo, you'll see Seo In-guk as her competitive colleague, plus a stacked cast featuring Ryu Abel, Park Ji Ho, Kang Min Woo and more.
The trailer—released in February 2026—teases everything from beach dates to yacht adventures with these virtual boyfriends.