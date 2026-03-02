'Boyfriend on Demand': K-drama starring BLACKPINK's Jisoo drops this week Entertainment Mar 02, 2026

Jisoo from BLACKPINK stars as the lead in "Boyfriend on Demand," dropping March 6, 2026, on Netflix.

She plays Seo Mi-rae, a webtoon producer who turns to a virtual dating app for made-to-order boyfriends after some rough breakups.

The show is directed by Kim Jung-sik and written by Namgung Do-young.