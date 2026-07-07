Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon go Instagram official

Relationship timeline

Pitt and de Ramon's relationship timeline

The couple, who have been rumored to be dating since 2022, have mostly kept their relationship private with only a few public appearances. However, they seem to be getting more comfortable attending high-profile events together. Apart from his romance with de Ramon, Pitt has also been making headlines for his divorce from Angelina Jolie, which was finalized in December 2024 after a long legal battle following their separation in 2016.