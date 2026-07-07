Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon go Instagram official
What's the story
Hollywood star Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, jewelry professional Ines de Ramon, have finally gone Instagram official with their relationship. The couple was spotted at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding in New York City, where they posed for a series of photos shared by celebrity hairstylist Laurie Zanoletti. de Ramon later reshared these images on her Instagram Stories, marking the first time she has featured Pitt on her social media.
Wedding attire
Couple looked stunning in matching black outfits
The couple looked stunning in matching black outfits for the wedding. Pitt wore a classic black tuxedo with a bow tie, dark sunglasses, and neatly styled hair. de Ramon opted for a fitted sheer black lace dress with teardrop earrings and a sleek high ponytail. One of the photos that caught attention online showed the Oscar-winning actor with his arm around his girlfriend as they smiled for the camera.
Relationship timeline
Pitt and de Ramon's relationship timeline
The couple, who have been rumored to be dating since 2022, have mostly kept their relationship private with only a few public appearances. However, they seem to be getting more comfortable attending high-profile events together. Apart from his romance with de Ramon, Pitt has also been making headlines for his divorce from Angelina Jolie, which was finalized in December 2024 after a long legal battle following their separation in 2016.