Brad Pitt admits feeling suicidal; says he's no longer sober
What's the story
Hollywood actor Brad Pitt (62) has revealed that he is no longer sober after seven years of sobriety. In a recent interview with Esquire, the Fight Club star shared that he drinks alcohol "in a more restrained manner" now. "I got overconfident a couple times, went, Yep, nope, not good for me," he said in the interview. He also recalled one time he felt suicidal due to "family stuff."
Sobriety struggle
When he opened up about his struggles with alcohol
Pitt has previously opened up about his struggles with alcohol and his journey to sobriety.
He gave up drinking in 2016 after splitting from Angelina Jolie, with whom he shares six children.
In 2017, he told GQ that he couldn't remember "a day" after leaving college when he "wasn't boozing or had a spliff, or something."
Recovery journey
Pitt on time in 12-step program
In 2019, Pitt spoke about his time in a 12-step program after Jolie filed for divorce.
"You had all these men sitting around being open and honest in a way I have never heard," he told The New York Times.
"It was actually really freeing just to expose the ugly sides of yourself."
Sober support
He credited Bradley Cooper for his sobriety
Pitt has also credited his friend and fellow actor Bradley Cooper for his sobriety.
While accepting the Best Supporting Actor award at the 2020 National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala, he said, "I got sober because of this guy, and every day has been happier ever since."
New normal
His mother's death plunged him into a low phase
In the new Esquire interview, Pitt also opened up about his mental health and a period when he had suicidal thoughts.
His mother's death in 2025 had a profound effect on the actor.
"I've never been suicidal except for one little period. And in that one little period, I just thought-I just couldn't-just didn't see a way out."
If you're suffering from suicidal thoughts, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling. Its number is 022-27546669 (24 hours).