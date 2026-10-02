Bradley Cooper to headline 'G.I. Joe' reboot

Cooper will play Duke, the leader of the G.I. Joe team.

This character was previously portrayed by Channing Tatum in 2009's G.I. Joe: Rise of Cobra and its 2013 sequel G.I. Joe: Retaliation.

McBride is making his major directing debut with this film, having previously directed episodes of HBO comedies The Righteous Gemstones and Vice Principals but never a major action tentpole like G.I. Joe.