Bradley Cooper to headline 'G.I. Joe' reboot
What's the story
Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper will be headlining the upcoming G.I. Joe reboot, directed by Danny McBride. Variety reported that the film is a fresh take on the popular Hasbro toy line and has been "uncoupled" from the Transformers franchise. Paramount Pictures has not yet revealed any plot details or additional cast members for this project.
Role details
Cooper will play Duke in the reboot
Cooper will play Duke, the leader of the G.I. Joe team.
This character was previously portrayed by Channing Tatum in 2009's G.I. Joe: Rise of Cobra and its 2013 sequel G.I. Joe: Retaliation.
McBride is making his major directing debut with this film, having previously directed episodes of HBO comedies The Righteous Gemstones and Vice Principals but never a major action tentpole like G.I. Joe.
Ongoing ventures
Cooper's other upcoming project
Before starting work on G.I. Joe, Cooper is busy with an Ocean's Eleven prequel.
He is directing the film and starring alongside Margot Robbie and Monica Barbaro. The untitled project will hit theaters on June 25, 2027.
Meanwhile, no release date has been announced for the G.I. Joe reboot yet.