Is 'Brahmastra 2' happening?

Namit Malhotra , the producer of the upcoming film Ramayana, is apparently going to take forward Ayan Mukerji 's Astraverse with Brahmastra 2. As per a tweet by The Climax India , the news was revealed by Malhotra during an interview at CinemaCon 2026 in Las Vegas. However, an official announcement regarding this development is still awaited.

Plot details What we know about 'Brahmastra 2' The second part of the Astraverse franchise will continue the love story of Dev and Amrita, which was hinted at in the climax of Part 1. In October 2025, Mukerji posted pictures from a vacation in the mountains with a script, leading fans to speculate that he might be working on Brahmastra 2. However, he did not confirm this speculation. Released in 2022, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva was meant to be a trilogy, but updates regarding sequels have been scarce.

Actor's statement Ranbir Kapoor hinted at this earlier On Alia Bhatt's birthday, Ranbir Kapoor dropped a major hint about Brahmastra 2. He said, "It is something that Ayan has been nurturing as a dream for a very long time. He is currently working on War 2. Once this releases, he will start pre-production of Brahmastra 2." "It is definitely happening. We haven't really announced much of it, but then some really interesting announcements (will be made soon) regarding Brahmastra 2," he added.

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