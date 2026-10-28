Brand at London trial denies coercion, faces sexual assault allegations
Entertainment
Russell Brand, the actor-comedian, is on trial in London after six women accused him of rape and sexual assault.
The prosecutor called him "manipulative" and "sexual predator," but Brand strongly denied any coercion, saying all encounters were consensual.
He took the stand to talk about how these accusations have affected his personal life.
Allegations left Brand socially isolated
Brand shared that the allegations left him socially isolated and unable to be with his son during a hospital stay.
In recent years, he has moved away from mainstream media, building a big online following focused on wellness and alternative topics.
The trial is ongoing as both sides present their cases.