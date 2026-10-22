Brand on trial over alleged 2009 London townhouse rape
Russell Brand, the comedian, is on trial for several sexual offense charges.
This week, a London court heard that he allegedly raped a woman at his townhouse back in 2009.
According to the alleged victim, Brand didn't stop when she screamed in pain during forced anal sex after they'd had consensual intercourse following one of his shows.
Court heard testimony from 24 witnesses
A total of 24 witnesses, including the woman's friends and family, shared how shaken she was after the incident.
Her parents said she was scared about HIV, while a colleague remembered her being ashen, grayish, and looking ill.
The woman also received unwanted messages from Brand afterward but hesitated to go to police out of fear no one would believe her.
Brand has denied all allegations, and the trial is still ongoing.