Brazilian filmmaker Senna dies at 86 and co-directed 'Iracema'
Entertainment
Orlando Senna, a major voice in Brazilian cinema, died at 86 in Rio de Janeiro of pneumonia.
He's best remembered for co-directing the influential film Iracema: Uma Transa Amazonica, which tackled big social and environmental themes through the eyes of a young girl traveling the Trans-Amazonian Highway.
Senna co-wrote films, led film institutions
Senna also co-wrote King of the Night, a film challenging toxic masculinity, and kept creating until his last movie in 2020.
Beyond filmmaking, he shaped global cinema as director of Cuba's famed film school (co-founded by Gabriel Garcia Marquez) and held top roles such as leading Brazil's National Audiovisual Secretariat and TV Brasil.