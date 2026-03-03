Brazilian influencer, 26, dies after breast surgery complications

In a tragic incident, 26-year-old Brazilian influencer and mother, Derleya Alves, has died due to complications from a cosmetic procedure. The Daily Mail reported that she underwent breast augmentation on February 20 and was soon hospitalized for severe abdominal pain. Despite undergoing two surgeries, one to remove an ovary and another to repair her intestines, she passed away on February 28 at Maraba Municipal Hospital in Brazil 's Maraba city.

Medical investigation Medical team suspects congenital intestinal abnormality The medical team at Maraba Municipal Hospital has reportedly suspected a possible congenital intestinal abnormality that could have worsened Alves's condition. However, there is no suspicion of medical malpractice. Information about her health before the cosmetic surgery and the exact cause of her death is still awaited. A biopsy report is expected on March 16, reported Carajas Noticias.

Family grief My other half, my favorite person in the world: Sister Alves's sister Jessica took to Instagram on Monday to share a heartfelt post in Portuguese, mourning the loss of the "wonderful woman" she called her sister. She wrote, "You were and always will be my other half, my favorite person in the world." One of Alves's last social media posts was a video of her mother caring for her post-surgery.

