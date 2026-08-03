Did Kangana Ranaut take a dig at Sonakshi Sinha?
What's the story
Bollywood actors Kangana Ranaut and Sonakshi Sinha seem to be on a collision course, thanks to Ranaut's latest cryptic social media post. Ranaut took to Instagram on Monday to deny allegations that she had liked a post about an unnamed "moti (fat woman)" who has been silent on the Jharkhand paper leak controversy despite previously speaking out about the NEET paper leak protests.
Post details
'I never body shame anyone but...'
In her Instagram Story, Ranaut wrote, "There are many fake news that are doing rounds, this like of mine is also fake I never body shame anyone but I have noticed an actress who dresses and speaks like a pocket maar these days."
Ranaut went on to describe the unnamed actor's clothing choices and mannerisms as resembling those of a "jebkatra (pickpocket)," while she passionately promotes what she calls the "gutterchap behavior of protestors."
Speculation
Sinha was among 1st to support student protests
Ranaut's post has sent social media into a frenzy, with many speculating that she was referring to Sinha.
The Dahaad actor was one of the first Bollywood celebrities to publicly support the student protests at Jantar Mantar in Delhi last month.
She also shared a video wearing a T-shirt, shorts, and a cap celebrating the students' victory when Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned.
Response
Sinha's video message supporting students, Sonam Wangchuk
In a video message on her Instagram page, Sinha had said she couldn't keep quiet when everyone else was silent.
"I've never made a public statement like this before, but I can't stay silent any longer... For the past 18 days, he has been on a hunger strike without food. And why? Because he is fighting for the future of children."
She was referring to activist and engineer Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike.
Feud
Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan's feud reignited recently
This comes days after Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan reignited their feud.
Roshan commented on an Instagram post, which read, "We need to apologize to Hrithik Roshan." This was shared following Ranaut's recent remarks on student protests.
He responded by stating people should not be swayed by online narratives and that he'd wait for the right context and facts before taking any position.
To this, Ranaut wrote, "You should condemn all those who are harassing and bullying me using your name."