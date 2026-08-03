Did Kangana Ranaut take a dig at Sonakshi Sinha?

In her Instagram Story, Ranaut wrote, "There are many fake news that are doing rounds, this like of mine is also fake I never body shame anyone but I have noticed an actress who dresses and speaks like a pocket maar these days."

Ranaut went on to describe the unnamed actor's clothing choices and mannerisms as resembling those of a "jebkatra (pickpocket)," while she passionately promotes what she calls the "gutterchap behavior of protestors."