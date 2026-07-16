'Can't stay quiet': Sonakshi Sinha supports Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike
What's the story
Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha has reacted to the ongoing hunger strike by environmentalist and engineer Sonam Wangchuk. In a video posted on Instagram on Thursday, she said she cannot remain silent about what is happening. She added that Wangchuk was fighting for future generations and a better system, and more people should speak up.
Video details
Sinha said no 1 cares about Wangchuk's fast
In the video, Sinha said, "We all know who Sonam Wangchuk is, what he has done for our country, and what his achievements are."
She said that he has been on a hunger strike for 18 days now for "children's future which he can see is going toward destruction, and those kids who lost their lives."
"Why is nobody listening or speaking up?" questioned the actor, noting "Nobody cares" about this, but she couldn't "stay quiet anymore."
Call for action
'When is it going to be enough?'
Sinha further asked, "When is it going to be enough?" She asked if people would only wake up when this man dies, and whose responsibility that would be.
She added, "Thik nahi ho raha, jo ho raha hai." Sinha noted that she won't tell Wangchuk to break his fast, but instead salutes him for doing such a thing.
The actor urged the authorities to have a dialogue with him.
Background
Wangchuk is on hunger strike for 19 days
Wangchuk, a renowned engineer and environmentalist, is on a hunger strike demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in relation to the alleged NEET paper leak, and multiple students' suicides thereafter, among other things.
He has been protesting for 19 days now, urging the government to take action.
His hunger strike has sparked widespread concern and support from various quarters, including celebrities like Sinha.