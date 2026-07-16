'Can't stay quiet': Sonakshi Sinha supports Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike

In the video, Sinha said, "We all know who Sonam Wangchuk is, what he has done for our country, and what his achievements are."

She said that he has been on a hunger strike for 18 days now for "children's future which he can see is going toward destruction, and those kids who lost their lives."

"Why is nobody listening or speaking up?" questioned the actor, noting "Nobody cares" about this, but she couldn't "stay quiet anymore."