Atul Kulkarni to observe 1-day hunger strike in Wangchuk's support
What's the story
In a show of solidarity with climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, actor Atul Kulkarni has announced his decision to observe a one-day hunger strike from home on Thursday. The Rang De Basanti actor revealed his intentions through a video shared on social media. In the clip, he explained that he was observing the fast to express empathy toward Wangchuk and others who have been fasting with him.
Government dialogue
Kulkarni's heartfelt request to the government
Kulkarni expressed hope that the government would respond with empathy and initiate a dialogue with Wangchuk.
He said, "Iss anshan ke do karan hai ek toh ye ki Sonam ji aur unke saathi jis dard se guzar rahe hain main uss dard se judna chahta hoon aur doosri baat hamari sarkar se main darkhwast karna chahta hoon ki wo apni samvedansheelta ko prakat karein."
Call for action
Lack of dialogue may be the issue, suggests Kulkarni
Kulkarni acknowledged that Wangchuk and his supporters are deeply passionate about their cause, even if the government disagrees.
He said he doesn't think the government is being intentionally insensitive.
The actor suggested that the real issue may be a lack of dialogue between both sides.
He urged authorities to initiate discussions without any further delay.
Solidarity fast
Invites others to join him in observing hunger strike
Kulkarni also invited people who support Wangchuk's cause to join him in observing a one-day hunger strike.
He said, "Agar aapko yeh karan sahi lagte hain aur agar Sonam ji aur unke saathi jis dard se guzar rahe hain, uss dard se aap churaav mehsoos karte hain toh iss reel ko aap share karein."
"Aur kal ek din ke anshan ki aap bhi koshish karein."
Protest details
Wangchuk's protest has received widespread support from film fraternity
Wangchuk, known for his work in Ladakh and inspiring Aamir Khan's character in 3 Idiots, has been on an indefinite hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar since June 28.
He is part of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak and other examination irregularities.
His protest has garnered support from several actors and filmmakers, including Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Zeenat Aman, Shabana Azmi, among others.