Kangana defends people beating protestors: 'Agar tumko desh se problem...'

Ranaut criticized the recent protests by Gen-Z in the past, too, saying they were in stark contrast with the values and sophistication that India stands for.

She said, "Never in my life, I have seen so much ugliness in one place. These reels from Gen Z protests are puke-inducing."

The actor also expressed her disgust at how protesters behaved and spoke during these protests.

Ranaut went on to slam "young Hindu women" who propagate "westernized" ideals, too.