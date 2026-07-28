Kangana defends people beating protestors: 'Agar tumko desh se problem...'
What's the story
Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has defended those who have been beating up students protesting against the government. Taking to Instagram Stories on Tuesday, she said that these students must understand that every action has an equal and opposite reaction. "Protestors who are getting beaten and abused on the roads by common people because of their filthy and abusive reels. They must understand that jab bolte ho toh sunna bhi padega," she wrote.
Social media post
'Public will damage you if you damage public property'
Ranaut wrote, "Agar tum public property damage karte ho toh woh public bhi tumko damage karegi."
She added, "Agar tumko desh aur leadership se problem hai aur tumne publicly khoob gandi gandi gaaliyan di toh ab unki suno jo iss desh se pyaar karte hain aur iss sarkar ko vote ki power se leke aayein hain. Kyuki bolne ka haq unko bhi hain. Ab rone wali koi baat nahi."
Protest critique
She has been critical of the Gen-Z protests
Ranaut criticized the recent protests by Gen-Z in the past, too, saying they were in stark contrast with the values and sophistication that India stands for.
She said, "Never in my life, I have seen so much ugliness in one place. These reels from Gen Z protests are puke-inducing."
The actor also expressed her disgust at how protesters behaved and spoke during these protests.
Ranaut went on to slam "young Hindu women" who propagate "westernized" ideals, too.
Digital detox
Ranaut had called for 'digital detox'
Ranaut said she was "scarred from these reels" and needed to go on a "digital detox."
She wrote, "Ewwww, who is birthing and raising them? India is a place of diversely beautiful people, draped in elegance and rooted in cultural sophistication."
The protests were organized by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and saw around 50,000 protesters gathering at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on July 20. They were demanding educational reforms and led to such student-led protests across the country.