Why Kangana Ranaut's post against Hindu women is inviting flak

In her Instagram Story, Ranaut wrote, "Most appalling is the behavior of young Hindu women who want to imitate the lives of independent career women without earning that freedom."

"Truly independent women...make rebellious choices and bold opinions. They make unconventional career moves, and they take accountability for their actions...They do not do this at the cost of their parents or families."

She said these women are "so ugly and corrupt that they cannot be homemakers either."