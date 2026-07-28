Why Kangana Ranaut's post against Hindu women is inviting flak
What's the story
Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut has sparked controversy with her recent Instagram post. The Mandi MP seemed to blast "young Hindu women," calling them "ugly and corrupt." She accused these women of being dependent on their parents while demanding independence without truly earning it. Her comments come amid protests by students against the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) paper leaks.
Details
'Truly independent women make rebellious choices and bold opinions'
In her Instagram Story, Ranaut wrote, "Most appalling is the behavior of young Hindu women who want to imitate the lives of independent career women without earning that freedom."
"Truly independent women...make rebellious choices and bold opinions. They make unconventional career moves, and they take accountability for their actions...They do not do this at the cost of their parents or families."
She said these women are "so ugly and corrupt that they cannot be homemakers either."
Accountability
'Generation Gutter': Ranaut coins new term for young women
Ranaut further stated, "Here is a new generation of so-called westernized Indian women. I call them Generation Gutter."
She added, "They shamelessly live off their parents' earnings while constantly fighting to live independent lives without actually being independent."
The actor also emphasized that an "independent life needs to be earned," adding, "If you try to live independently without accountability, you are just a distorted entity. Gutter chap."
Political backlash
Waris Pathan demands apology from Ranaut
Ranaut's comments have drawn criticism from political leaders. AIMIM leader Waris Pathan demanded an apology from her for her remarks on Gen-Z protesters.
He also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take note of her statements. Congress leader Bhai Jagtap said instead of attacking the protesters, Ranaut should have expressed concern over the treatment of students during the protests.
Protest criticism
Ranaut has been critical of student protests
Ranaut has been critical of the student protests from the start.
She had earlier posted another Instagram Story about the Cockroach Janata Party-led protests, saying, "Never in my life have I seen so much ugliness in one place."
She criticized students for their behavior during the protest and accused them of throwing waste at Jantar Mantar after their demonstration.
The protests gained momentum after police action against a Chalo Sansad march led by the CJP on July 20.