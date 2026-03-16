'Bridesmaids' cast reunites at Oscars, brings back hilarious memories
The main Bridesmaids crew, Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Rose Byrne, Maya Rudolph, and Ellie Kemper, reunited at the Oscars on March 15 to celebrate their film's 15th anniversary.
They presented two awards (Best Original Score and Best Sound), bringing a dose of nostalgia and fun to the show.
They presented 2 awards, too!
The group kept things light with playful fake "audience notes": from Stellan Skarsgard complimenting their looks to Leonardo DiCaprio joking about awkward eye contact.
Even Benicio Del Toro (well, sort of) teased them about running long, while another note just asked for pizza and an early exit.
It was all in good fun and reminded everyone why this cast is so loved.
Cast members had their own Oscar nights to celebrate
Beyond the reunion vibes, some cast members had big nights of their own:
Rose Byrne scored a Best Actress nomination for If I Had Legs I'd Kick You, while Maya Rudolph cheered on her partner Paul Thomas Anderson's film One Battle After Another (which grabbed 13 nominations).
Wendi McLendon-Covey missed out due to recovering from surgery but was there in spirit.