'Bridesmaids' cast reunites at Oscars, brings back hilarious memories

They presented 2 awards, too!

The group kept things light with playful fake "audience notes": from Stellan Skarsgard complimenting their looks to Leonardo DiCaprio joking about awkward eye contact.

Even Benicio Del Toro (well, sort of) teased them about running long, while another note just asked for pizza and an early exit.

It was all in good fun and reminded everyone why this cast is so loved.