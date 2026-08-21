Bridgers pauses UK shows after appendicitis, postpones 'Lost Weekend' promo
Entertainment
Phoebe Bridgers just hit pause on her UK shows after being diagnosed with appendicitis.
She shared on Instagram that she actually spent her birthday in the hospital, but reassured fans that the postponed dates will be rescheduled, just no new dates yet.
These shows were supposed to kick off her promo for the new album, Lost Weekend.
Bridgers played no-phone Union Chapel shows
Right before this, Bridgers played two intimate no-phone concerts at London's Union Chapel, her first solo UK headline sets since 2022.
Lost Weekend is her first solo album since Punisher (2020) and dives into themes like grief, love, and loss.
She's planning to start her Lost Tour later this year, with UK and European arena dates lined up for November and December.