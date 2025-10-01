'Bridgerton' S04 might hit Netflix sooner than you think

The popular Netflix series Bridgerton is set to return with a fourth season in 2026. While the streaming platform has confirmed the year, it hasn't revealed the exact month yet. However, speculation is rife that it could be released as early as January or February. The upcoming season will adapt Julia Quinn's third novel in the series, An Offer from a Gentleman.

Release pattern Book release set for January 2026 The potential timeline for Bridgerton S04 is hinted at by the upcoming book listings, as observed by What's On Netflix. A special tie-in book release for An Offer from a Gentleman is scheduled to be released in the US on January 6, 2026, and in Australia on January 13, 2026. This indicates that the show's premiere date will be somewhere in this timeframe.

Historical trends Previous seasons' book releases and show premieres The pattern of previous book releases suggests that Bridgerton S04 could be released in January or February 2026, possibly around Valentine's Day. The first season's book, The Duke and I, was released about three weeks before its premiere. Similarly, The Viscount Who Loved Me came out four days after the second season's premiere, while Book 4 or Romancing Mister Bridgerton was released five days after the first part of Season 3.

Release strategy Will 'Bridgerton' S04 be split into 2 parts? Bridgerton S04 might also follow the trend of previous seasons by being split into two parts across consecutive months. However, Netflix has not yet made any official announcement regarding this. The promotional materials for the upcoming season are already in full swing, with Netflix recently releasing a poster featuring "Lady in Silver."