'Bridgerton' S04: Who is Sophie Baek? Her family tree explored

The fourth season of Netflix 's popular series Bridgerton , inspired by Julia Quinn's An Offer From a Gentleman, will explore the romance between Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek. Sophie's character is unique as she comes from a background of hardship and illegitimacy, which creates dramatic tension in the show. Let us delve into her family tree and status.

Family background Who are Sophie's parents in 'Bridgerton'? Sophie is the illegitimate daughter of the Earl of Penwood, born from his affair with a maid. Her mother died after giving birth, and she was raised by her maternal grandmother until she was three. At that point, her father took her in but refused to acknowledge her as his daughter, calling her simply Sophia. The servants essentially raised her during this time.

Family dynamics Sophie's relationship with her stepmother and stepsisters When Sophie was 10, her father married Araminta Reiling (Araminta Gun in the Netflix series). Araminta had two daughters from a previous marriage, Rosamund and Posy, who don't have a cordial relationship with Sophie as well. After her father's death when she was 14, Araminta reluctantly agreed to raise Sophie only because she would receive an extra $2,000 for doing so until Sophie turned 20.

Social standing Sophie's status as an illegitimate child in Regency society In the Regency era, legitimacy and bloodlines were of utmost importance. Children born within wedlock to titled parents could inherit wealth, lands, and titles; those born outside marriage had virtually no legal claim and often faced lifetime social barriers. Sophie's status as an illegitimate daughter of an Earl places her in the latter category.

Work and mistreatment 'Bridgerton' S04: Sophie's life as a maid and stepmother's treatment Sophie worked as a maid in her father's house before meeting Benedict Bridgerton at a masquerade ball. Her stepmother Araminta constantly made her life difficult, firing her after finding out she attended a ball and even having her arrested. Despite being close to power due to her noble blood, Sophie was denied privileges that come with legitimate standing.