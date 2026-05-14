'Bridgerton' fans rejoice: Season 5 is arriving in 2027

Netflix 's popular period drama, Bridgerton , will break its usual two-year release cycle with the upcoming fifth season. The announcement was made by Bela Bajaria, Netflix's chief content officer, during the streamer's upfront presentation to advertisers in New York on Wednesday. She confirmed that Bridgerton "will return next year with Season 5."

Season 5 Production on 'Bridgerton' S05 is already underway In March, Netflix shared a first-look teaser for Bridgerton's fifth season, which is based on Julia Quinn's romance novels about the eight siblings of the Bridgerton family. The production for the eight-episode season has already begun in the United Kingdom. The new leading couple for this season will be Francesca Bridgerton (Hannah Dodd) and Michaela Stirling (Masali Baduza).

Season 5 plot This is what will happen in 'Bridgerton' S05 The fifth season of Bridgerton will focus on Francesca, the "introverted middle daughter." Two years after losing her husband John, she decides to reenter the marriage mart for practical reasons. However, when John's cousin Michaela returns to London to tend to the Kilmartin estate, Francesca's feelings will have her questioning whether to stick with her practical duties or pursue her inner passions.

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Previous seasons All the previous seasons had 2-year gaps The fourth season of Bridgerton, released in two parts between January and February this year, focused on the love story between Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) and Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha). The third season in 2024 starred Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), while the second season centered on Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) and aired in 2022. The first installment, in December 2020, followed Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset (Rege-Jean Page).

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