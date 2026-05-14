'Bridgerton' fans rejoice: Season 5 is arriving in 2027
What's the story
Netflix's popular period drama, Bridgerton, will break its usual two-year release cycle with the upcoming fifth season. The announcement was made by Bela Bajaria, Netflix's chief content officer, during the streamer's upfront presentation to advertisers in New York on Wednesday. She confirmed that Bridgerton "will return next year with Season 5."
Season 5
Production on 'Bridgerton' S05 is already underway
In March, Netflix shared a first-look teaser for Bridgerton's fifth season, which is based on Julia Quinn's romance novels about the eight siblings of the Bridgerton family. The production for the eight-episode season has already begun in the United Kingdom. The new leading couple for this season will be Francesca Bridgerton (Hannah Dodd) and Michaela Stirling (Masali Baduza).
Season 5 plot
This is what will happen in 'Bridgerton' S05
The fifth season of Bridgerton will focus on Francesca, the "introverted middle daughter." Two years after losing her husband John, she decides to reenter the marriage mart for practical reasons. However, when John's cousin Michaela returns to London to tend to the Kilmartin estate, Francesca's feelings will have her questioning whether to stick with her practical duties or pursue her inner passions.
Previous seasons
All the previous seasons had 2-year gaps
The fourth season of Bridgerton, released in two parts between January and February this year, focused on the love story between Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) and Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha). The third season in 2024 starred Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), while the second season centered on Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) and aired in 2022. The first installment, in December 2020, followed Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset (Rege-Jean Page).
Future seasons
Renewal and upcoming seasons of 'Bridgerton'
The show was renewed for Seasons 5 and 6 in May 2025. After the upcoming fifth season, the remaining Bridgerton siblings whose love stories are yet to be told include Eloise (Claudia Jesse), Gregory (Will Tilston), and Hyacinth (Florence Hunt). The series has been a major hit for Netflix since its debut in 2020.