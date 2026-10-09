Netflix announces new 'Bridgerton' spin-off on Violet: What to expect
What's the story
Netflix and Shondaland have announced a new limited series based on the early romance of Lady Violet Bridgerton and Viscount Edmund Bridgerton. The announcement was made on Thursday, with the makers calling it an origin story for the family matriarch. The upcoming show will delve into how Violet (Ruth Gemmell) and Edmund met and fell in love before becoming parents to eight Bridgerton siblings.
Plot details
Meet the creative team behind the series
The untitled series will be written, showrun, and executive produced by Shonda Rhimes and Nicholas Nardini.
Tom Verica will direct the series and also serve as an executive producer along with Betsy Beers.
The project is a follow-up to Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, the first spin-off from the franchise that explored young Queen Charlotte's relationship with King George III.
Character development
Exploring the impact of Edmund's death
Edmund's death, which was caused by a bee sting, is also central to the eldest Bridgerton sibling Anthony's emotional journey in the second season.
We might get to see his death unfold on the screen.
The prequel will provide an opportunity to explore the marriage that shaped Violet's understanding of love and influenced how she guided her children toward happiness.
Upcoming seasons
Meanwhile, here's everything to know about 'Bridgerton' Season 5
The announcement comes as the fifth season of Bridgerton is being filmed in London. The upcoming season will focus on Francesca Bridgerton (Hannah Dodd) and Michaela Stirling (Masali Baduza).
The sixth season, which will follow Eloise Bridgerton, has also been confirmed. It's not known whether the prequel series will follow Eloise's season or not.
Based on Julia Quinn's Regency romance novels, Bridgerton follows the romantic lives of the Bridgerton siblings.