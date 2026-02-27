'It's our...time': 'Bridgerton' S04 cast talks about East Asian representation

The latest installment of Netflix 's popular series Bridgerton features its first East Asian family, a development that has been warmly welcomed by the new cast members. Isabella Wei, who plays Posy Li, expressed her excitement at the casting decision. "When I saw they were casting a whole family of East Asians, it was like, 'that's crazy,'" she told BBC Newsbeat. "I remember the feeling was really like: 'It's our time.'"

Representation 'I've gone on a big journey to come back here' The new season introduces Posy and her sister Rosamund, along with their mother Lady Araminta Gun (Katie Leung). Luke Thompson's Benedict Bridgerton is the focus of this season. Australian actor Yerin Ha, who plays the female lead Sophie Baek, said that representing her community was her "dream." "I've gone on a big journey to come back here and to be representing...East Asian community." "I keep wanting to push the needle forward, so it's not a topic of conversation any more."

Career progression Leung never expected to return to screen in lead role Leung, who is known for her role as Cho Chang in the Harry Potter films, admitted that she never expected to return to the screen in a lead role. "I definitely didn't think I would be here, Harry Potter was such a rare opportunity," she said. "Whereas I feel like I deserve it now because I've worked hard to be here."

