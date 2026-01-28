'Bridgerton' S04: Benedict and Sophie's secret romance takes center stage
Entertainment
Bridgerton is back on Netflix January 29, 2026, with season 4 spotlighting Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek.
Their story kicks off at a mysterious masquerade ball where they meet in disguise, setting the stage for a romance full of secrets.
Luke Thompson returns as Benedict, while Yerin Ha steps in as Sophie.
New season brings hidden identities and big dreams
This time around, Benedict is torn between his creative passions and what society expects from him.
Sophie, played by Ha (from Halo and Dune: Prophecy), sneaks into high society while working as a maid for Lady Araminta Gun.
Expect plenty of mystery, emotional twists, and the classic Bridgerton mix of love versus tradition.